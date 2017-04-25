Wells Fargo chairman apologizes to shareholders at annual meeting

Wells Fargo & Co.’s annual meeting is underway in Florida, and shareholders will soon cast final votes in an election that could shake up the San Francisco financial giant’s board of directors.

The bank’s chairman, Stephen Sanger, opened the meeting with an apology, acknowledging that the bank had violated customers’ trust. But then he ran through a list of reforms the bank has initiated since the practice of opening accounts for customers without authorization caused a furor last year after a $185-million settlement with regulators.

“We know these issues are not what you expect from us,” Sanger told investors gathered at a resort hotel outside Jacksonville.

The bank is providing a live audio stream of the meeting here.

Sanger briefly put the meeting on hold after Bruce Marks, chief executive of advocacy group Neighborhood Assistance Corp. of America, demanded to hear from each board member about what they knew about the bank’s sales practices and when they knew it.

Later Tuesday, the bank is expected to release results of a shareholder vote on the company’s directors and other matters.

All 15 of the bank’s board members are up for reelection, and two firms that advise major shareholders on how to vote have recommended voting against many of the board members, saying they failed to prevent the bank’s accounts scandal.

Wells Fargo board members called the ISS recommendation “extreme and unprecedented,” and said the firm had not taken into account all of the board’s actions over the last several months.

That includes firing several regional executives and revoking compensation from former bank Chairman and Chief Executive John Stumpf and Carrie Tolstedt, who led the Wells Fargo community banking division that’s at the heart of the accounts scandal. Stumpf resigned and Tolstedt was fired last year.

“Your Wells Fargo is on the right track,” Chief Executive Timothy Sloan said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

Voting results won’t be available until later Tuesday at the earliest. But already, some major shareholders have said they voted against many or most board members.

The New York State Common Retirement Fund, a pension fund that manages $186 billion in assets and owns more than 13 million Wells Fargo shares, plans to vote against all but the bank’s two newest board members — Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent, who joined the board this year.

“The systemic breakdown that allowed these abuses to take place demands new leadership,” New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement.

California Treasurer John Chiang, who sits on the boards of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, said last week that he was pushing the pension funds to vote against seven board members, including Sanger, who took over as chair after Stumpf resigned.

In a statement Friday, CalSTRS, which owns nearly 10 million Wells Fargo shares, said it had voted against nine board members, including Sanger.

CalPERS is voting against nine members.

The bank’s biggest shareholder, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which owns about 10% of the bank’s shares, is voting in favor of all board members.

Even if all board members survive the vote, they may not receive the overwhelming majority of support as they have in the past.

Last year, the board member who received the most votes against him, Stumpf, received support from nearly 95% of the nearly 4 billion votes cast.

UPDATES:

7:55 a.m.: This article was updated with details about the previously announced votes of some major shareholders.

This article was originally published at 7:25 a.m.