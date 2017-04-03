For-profit trade school Westech College suddenly shuts down

Westech College, a for-profit trade school whose three campuses are in Southern California, has suddenly closed, citing money problems.

Students showing up for class Monday at Westech locations in Fontana, Moreno Valley and Victorville found locked doors and a notice saying the school was forced to shut down due to recent financial issues.

There were no details on Westech's website or social media pages, and a message left at its Fontana headquarters was not immediately returned.

Stunned students said they're worried about getting tuition money back and making sure their credits will transfer to other schools.

Westech offered career programs including drafting and design, heating and air conditioning, fitness training, veterinary assistance and medical office administration.

ALSO

Will Congress kill a $101-billion tax break for Californians?

Companies start implanting microchips into workers' bodies

As other malls die off, this one in Arcadia focuses on Asian shoppers