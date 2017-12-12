Shopping mall giant Westfield is sold to French real estate firm in $16-billion deal

Westfield Corp., operator of upscale shopping malls in Los Angeles and dozens of other locations in the U.S. and Britain, is being sold to French commercial real estate giant Unibail-Rodamco in a $16-billion deal, the two companies announced Tuesday.

The cash-and-stock deal values shares of Australia-based Westfield at $7.55 a share, an 18% premium over Monday’s closing price.

Westfield’s 16 California locations include its Century City shopping center, which recently completed a $1-billion makeover.

Christophe Cuvillier, chief executive of Unibail-Rodamco, said his company was attracted to Westfield’s “iconic collection of world-class shopping destinations.”

The deal enables Unibail-Rodamco — which is Europe’s largest publicly traded commercial real estate company — to expand its presence into “a number of new attractive real estate markets,” including London and wealthy areas in the U.S., Cuvillier said in a statement.

Unibail-Rodamco owns and operates 69 shopping centers in some of Europe’s top locations, including Paris, Madrid, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Munich. The company also is developing malls in Brussels and Hamburg, Germany.

Westfield began in 1959 when billionaire Frank Lowy and his partner John Saunders opened a shopping center in Sydney, Australia. It grew into one of the world’s largest shopping mall operators. Lowy a Holocaust survivor from Czechoslovakia, served as the company’s chief executive for more than 50 years before becoming non-executive chairman of the board in 2011. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2017 for his contributions to the United Kingdom’s economy and for his philanthropy.

Westfield said it owns 35 shopping malls valued at $32 billion. The company recently completed a $1 billion makeover of Westfield Century City mall. It also owns Westfield Culver City,Westfield Topanga and Westfield Fashion Square in Los Angeles, Westfield Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita, as well as Westfield Mission Valley, Westfield Horton Plaza and Westfield UTC malls in San Diego.

