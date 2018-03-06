Struggling Westside Pavilion to be converted to office space for rent

It's unclear how much the makeover of the Westside Pavilion will cost. Hudson Pacific put the project cost at between $425 million and $475 million, but those figures include the undisclosed estimated value of the existing mall. Santa Monica-based mall landlord Macerich, which owned the shopping center, contributed the property to a new joint venture with Hudson Pacific. Hudson Pacific owns 75% of the joint venture and will be the property's day-to-day operator and developer. Macerich owns 25%.