For this start-up, the secret to selling wine online is making it yourself

The wine industry in the U.S. isn't set up as most would imagine. There are few old patriarchs tottering down from the ranch house to quarterback the process, from picking to pressing to the first prospecting sip. Generally, vineyard owners are LLCs, with some of the holding companies headquartered a world away from the grapes. Those landowners typically hire other companies to manage the vineyards — outfits that irrigate the fields and hire laborers when it's time to harvest. Those managers, in turn, hawk sections of the vineyards to winemakers, many of whom may also be very far away.