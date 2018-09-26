NantEnergy announces rechargeable zinc-air battery system

Remote villages in Africa and Asia are receiving electricity using a little-known type of technology: zinc-air batteries.
El Segundo-based NantEnergy announced Wednesday that it has created a rechargeable zinc-air battery storage system that can provide power at a lower cost than lithium-ion batteries.
The technology has been deployed in more than 110 villages serving 200,000 people who have no other access to electricity in their communities, said NantEnergy Chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong, who also is the owner of the Los Angeles Times.
“If you look at a map of Earth at night and you see where it's darkest, it's in Africa, Asia and developing countries,” Soon-Shiong said. “To reduce cost and be competitive with fossil fuels is critical.”
NantEnergy says its zinc-air battery system can deliver energy for $100 per kilowatt hour. By comparison, lithium-ion batteries vary in price, but often range from $300 to $500 per kilowatt hour, according to the Energy Storage Assn.
“The breakthrough,” the company said in a statement, “is in the ability of our system not only for zinc to retain its ability to charge for prolonged periods of time, but also for the cycle of charging and discharging of zinc to be sustained over thousands of repeated cycles without deterioration.”
Utilities across the United States are deploying energy storage systems as part of their infrastructure, said Jason Burwen, vice president of the Energy Storage Assn. He said military bases and small communities often use lithium ion batteries, especially to power “micro-grids” found on islands or in remote areas.
The NantEnergy zinc-ion storage system is also being used in cellphone towers in the United States.