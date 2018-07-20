Congress to leave Trump’s deal with China’s ZTE untouched

China had demanded the ZTE issue be addressed by the Trump administration during high-level trade talks in May and June to avert a trade war. Those talks have broken down, and the conflict since has escalated as the Trump administration slapped tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods, inviting retaliation from China. In an interview aired Friday, Trump threatened to impose duties on all Chinese imports to the United States, which were valued at about $500 billion last year.