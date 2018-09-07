Russian is extradited on charges of massive hacks of JPMorgan Chase and other U.S. financial institutions

Most of the allegations in the case were made public in 2015 with the indictments of Shalon and his alleged conspirators. It wasn’t clear whether the U.S. Secret Service or FBI would ever be able to catch the actual hacker. U.S. officials have faced obstacles in trying to capture Russians accused of cyber crimes. There is no extradition treaty with Moscow, and authorities often have to lure such suspects to third countries where they can be arrested. The circumstances surrounding Tyurin’s December 2017 capture in Georgia were not made public.