Cutting-edge tech makes diabetes management easier (and less painful) than ever

Both the Medtronic and Dexcom sensors stick to the skin with adhesive backs. With Dexcom, you then click the transmitter into place and it stays put. But in an inexplicable design flaw, the Medtronic sensor’s transmitter has to be separately fastened to the skin with not one but two pieces of itchy, irritating tape. If you don’t use the tape — and I asked — there’s a good chance the transmitter will fall off your body.