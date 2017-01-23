California Inc.: Looking for a tech job? L.A. is the place to be

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the L.A. Times Business Section.

I’m Business columnist David Lazarus, and here’s a rundown of upcoming stories this week and the highlights of last week.

California ended the year adding just 3,700 jobs in December, according to a jobs report released Friday, but that modest gain inched the unemployment rate down to 5.2%, what one economist called a reflection of a state “firing on all cylinders.” That news was overshadowed by the inauguration of President Donald Trump, whose first speech as commander in chief helped the market snap a five-day losing streak. Still, Wall Street was holding its collective breath over what would come next.

LOOKING AHEAD

Oscar time: Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday, kicking of a month of campaigning by the studios. Lionsgate’s “La La Land” and A24’s “Moonlight” are expected to collect nominations in multiple categories. In a departure from recent practice, the announcements will not be done before a live in-person audience. Instead, they will be live-streamed on Oscars.org and shown on “Good Morning America” starting at 5:18 a.m.

California outlook: Gov. Jerry Brown will deliver his annual “State of the State” address Tuesday before a joint session of the California Legislature. Brown’s recently unveiled state budget calls for spending $179.5 billion in the coming fiscal year, while offering ways to avoid what he believes would be California’s first deficit in more than three years. The governor’s budget projection forecasts a $1.6-billion deficit due, in part, to slower than expected growth in wages.

Profits and losses: A batch of earnings reports from high-profile companies are being released this week. Samsung posts its numbers on Tuesday, AT&T on Wednesday, and Comcast and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) on Thursday. Of the group, Samsung’s event could be the most intriguing. Last week, a South Korean court blocked an attempt by prosecutors to have Samsung’s de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, arrested as part of a bribery investigation that has shaken that country.

Find a job: The City of Los Angeles will host a free technology job fair Thursday featuring recruiters from more than 200 companies. TechFair LA will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Reef, a downtown exhibition space. Among the employers expected to be there are Snap, YouTube, Uber, Spokeo and Tinder. The event will feature a discussion with Chris DeWolfe, the Myspace co-founder who now runs Jam City, a Los Angeles-based social gaming network.

Hockey fest: In advance of Sunday’s National Hockey League All-Star Game at Staples Center, the Los Angeles Convention Center will host a three-day “Fan Fair” Thursday through Saturday. The fair will include interactive games, trophy and memorabilia displays, autograph opportunities with current and former NHL players, and street hockey clinics. This is only the third time the All-Star Game has been held in Los Angeles.

THE AGENDA

Monday marks the first full business day of the Trump administration, and many companies are hoping for the most significant rollback of regulations since the Reagan administration. Cutting regulations is a key component in Trump’s goal of doubling economic growth to 4%. But undoing or revising regulations won’t be easy. Some, like Obamacare, will require congressional action. Others have entrenched support from the very agencies that wrote the rules. “In some ways, getting rid of them is harder,” said Susan Dudley, who headed the regulatory review process for President George W. Bush.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

A different bank: In 2009, Steven Mnuchin, President Trump’s nominee for Treasury secretary, and a handful of other wealthy investors bought the assets of IndyMac, a failed Pasadena savings and loan, and renamed it OneWest Bank. By the time they sold the institution six years later, it was unrecognizable, a wholly different kind of bank from the insolvent mortgage lender Mnuchin started out with — and a different kind of bank than many of its competitors.

Toy story: Mattel tapped a Google executive as its new CEO, a sign that the company is going all in on technology as the future of its toys. Margaret Georgiadis is taking over the helm of the El Segundo company Feb. 8. Toy makers are grappling with how to keep the attention of tech-savvy kids whose phones and tablet computers are loaded with games.

Film deal: Paramount Pictures, the Viacom Corp.-owned studio that has struggled at the box office, is getting a financial boost from two Chinese media companies. Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media have agreed to co-finance the studio’s slate of films over the next three years. Financial terms were not disclosed but the partnership reportedly will be worth as much as $1 billion in financing to the studio.

Qualcomm lawsuits: The Federal Trade Commission has sued Qualcomm over the way that it licenses cellular patents to smartphone makers — joining South Korea and potentially other governments in seeking to upend the San Diego’s company’s patent royalty practices. The company faces probes in Europe, Japan and Taiwan. Apple Inc. followed with its own $1 billion lawsuit against Qualcomm, accusing it of extorting royalties for iPhone innovations that have nothing to do with Qualcomm’s technology. In response, the chip maker said Apple’s allegations were “baseless.”