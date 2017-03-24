Blackstone sells stake in SeaWorld

Investment firm Blackstone Group has sold its 21 percent stake in SeaWorld to a Chinese company.

Zhonghong Group will buy the stock at $23 per share, Orlando-based SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. announced Friday. The stock had closed at $17.31 Thursday and rose before Friday’s opening bell to $19.69.

Zhonghong is a “diversified holding company focused on strategic growth opportunities in the leisure, tourism, and culture industries,” SeaWorld said.

The deal should close in the second quarter of this year.

Two Zhonghong executives will join SeaWorld’s board.

The agreement contains restrictions on Zhonghong’s ability to sell its interest in SeaWorld for a period of two years. It also cannot acquire more than 24.9 percent of SeaWorld's outstanding shares without the approval of the independent directors of SeaWorld's board.

Following the closing, Blackstone and its affiliates will no longer hold any interests in SeaWorld or have seats on the board of directors. Blackstone first bought SeaWorld in 2009, then took the company public in 2013.

Blackstone bought the company just a few months before an orca killed trainer Dawn Brancheau at the company’s Orlando theme park. That set in motion a chain of events that included the 2013 documentary “Blackfish,” which brought arguments against captivity into the mainstream. SeaWorld has suffered for several years now from declining attendance and revenue, and much of that has stemmed from controversy over its orcas.

Blackstone used to hold a stake in Universal Orlando.

SeaWorld CEO Joel Manby said in a news release, "Zhonghong Group has a strong track record of performance in the leisure and travel industries, and a solid management team with valuable experience in theme parks, family entertainment, and real estate development in Asia."

The world’s most populous country and second largest economy has been a popular target for theme park companies in recent years. Disneyland Shanghai opened in June and Universal is working on a park near Beijing in partnership with several state-owned companies.

Zhonghong isn’t new to theme parks either. The investment company’s real estate arm is developing the Monkey Kingdom theme park outside Beijing. Monkey Kingdom is based on a 16th-century Chinese novel “Journey to the West” and is expected to include roller coasters, boat rides and more.

Hailed as a “Disney-quality” concept, Monkey Kingdom was supposed to open in 2014 on 100 acres at a cost of $1.5 billion. But the project has been delayed several times and is still under construction.

Possible theme parks in China are part of a growing global strategy for SeaWorld. In December the company announced that it was partnering on a new theme park in the United Arab Emirates with no killer whales. That park is slated to open by 2022.

Staff writer Kyle Arnold contributed to this article.

This is a developing story; check back for details. spedicini@orlandosentinel,com or 407-420-5240; Twitter @SandraPedicini