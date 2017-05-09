SeaWorld's first-quarter revenue, attendance take a dive

Attendance at SeaWorld Entertainment’s theme parks dropped 15 percent during the first quarter, the company reported today.

Orlando-based SeaWorld blamed much of the drop on the timing of spring break holidays, which shifted into the second quarter this year. The company said it made up for the attendance drop in April, and attendance through the first four months has been flat. However, SeaWorld also said the closing of its San Diego killer whale show to make way for a new, more natural orca encounter this summer also contributed to the decline.

Company executives also told analysts they have begun seeing some softness in the British market.

SeaWorld generated $186.4 million in first-quarter revenue, compared to $220.2 million in the same period a year ago. The company reported a net loss of $61 million, or 72 cents per share. That’s an improvement over the first-quarter loss a year ago of $84 million or $1 per share.

Still, the results missed analysts’ estimates.

Visitors spent more in the parks. Admission costs per person declined, however, because more guests used season passes and free promotional tickets.

The company pointed to some encouraging signs. Season pass sales have increased nearly 6 percent through the end of April compared with same time last year.

CEO Joel Manby told analysts the company has “a solid base from which to grow in 2017 as we introduce our strong lineup of new rides and attractions this summer.”

