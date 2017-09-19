Midcentury modern home designed by A. Quincy Jones hits market for first time since 1962

For the first time since 1962, this Midcentury modern-style house designed by A. Quincy Jones is up for sale.

The three-bedroom home, in the hills of Brentwood, is listed for $2.45 million. For its design and notable architect, the city named it a Los Angeles historic-cultural monument in 2001, naming it the “Israel House” after its original owner, Marion Israel.

Jones was known for his innovative modernist style, and his eye for design is imprinted throughout the home’s cozy 1,285 square feet of living space.

The three-bedroom home in Crestwood Hills has floor-to-ceiling windows and a split-level fireplace. (Darwin Nercesian) (Darwin Nercesian)

Set beneath a canopy of trees, the 1949-built house is decked out with plenty of elements from its original construction: vintage light fixtures, plywood walls and a split-level fireplace. In addition, many of the details of the home’s three bedrooms are still intact.

Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass surround the living spaces and lead onto a wood patio with ocean views. The dual fireplace is shared by the living and dining room, connected by a set of central brick stairs.

The master suite features a vaulted ceiling and has access to a private garden.

Kathleen Bywater of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Jones, in addition to his modernist style, was also known for urban planning and pioneering the use of greenbelts, a policy used to retain undeveloped or agricultural land near urban areas. He won the AIA Firm of the Year in 1969 with his partner Frederick Emmons, and died in 1979 at the age of 66.

