Former 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks lists San Jose home for almost $2 million

Two-time All-Pro linebacker Ahmad Brooks, who was released by the San Francisco 49ers during the offseason, has put his home in San Jose on the market for $1.995 million.
The Mediterranean-style home, built in 1999, sits on a private street and has a swimming pool spa on about about an acre of grounds.
Within more than 4,000 square feet of open-plan space are formal living and dining rooms, a center-island kitchen, a family room, five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. French doors on the main floor lead to a central courtyard with fireplace feature.
A wide trellis tops a patio and built-in barbecue in the backyard. Date palm trees dot the lawns and landscaping throughout the terraced and fenced setting.
Brooks, 33, joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2008 and became a fixture at linebacker during his nine-year run with the team. Following his release, the outside linebacker signed a one-year deal with the Packers. He has four tackles and a sack through three games with the Packers this season.
Brooks bought the house five years ago for $1.57 million, records show.
Rick Alva of Soto Real Estate & Investments is the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
