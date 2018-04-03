Akiva Goldsman’s Old World estate charms a buyer in Beverly Hills Post Office

Screenwriter-director-producer Akiva Goldsman, who won an Academy Award for the screenplay of the 2001 film "A Beautiful Mind," has sold his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $7.8 million.
On and off the market for the past two years, the home on roughly 3.5 acres came back up for sale two months ago at $7.995 million, records show. Goldsman bought the house more than a decade ago from Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis.
The scenic property, which sits behind iron gates, spans roughly 3.5 acres. Entered through an ivy-draped courtyard, the home opens to living spaces filled with beamed ceilings and arched doorways.
Highlights in the 4,294-square-foot interior include a living room with a wall of windows and a formal dining room. A custom stone fireplace anchors the master suite. The office offers a brick floor and bell-shaped chandelier.
Out back, a pool and spa adjoin a landscaped patio.
The home, which was built in 1951, last traded hands in 2007 for $7.045 million, according to public records.
Brenden Morris-Banfield of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Eric Lavey of the Agency represented the buyer.
Goldsman, 55, boasts a diverse filmography, handling the screenplays for "Batman Forever" (1995), "The Da Vinci Code" (2006) and "I Am Legend" (2007). His production credits include the "Paranormal Activity" franchise and, more recently, "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword."
