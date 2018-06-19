Advertisement

‘Color Purple’ actress Akosua Busia lists her longtime home in Sherman Oaks

Jun 19, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Actress Akosua Busia has listed her Mediterranean-style home of 18 years for $1.44 million in Sherman Oaks. (Realtor.com)

In Sherman Oaks, actress Akosua Busia is asking $1.447 million for her home of 18 years.

The Ghanaian actress, known best for her role in the 1985 film “The Color Purple,” bought the Mediterranean-style estate in 2000 for $550,000, public records show.

A white exterior and clay tile roof open to more flavorful living spaces in the two-story floor plan. Within 4,380 square feet are five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-story living room, dining room and family room.

Granite tops the counters in the eat-in kitchen. A curved window borders the breakfast nook, bringing in views of a walled backyard with a pool and spa. On the second story, there’s a bonus room.

Christine Taylor and Bryan Ozamoto of Pacific Union International hold the listing.

Busia, 51, is the daughter of Kofi Abrefa Busia, the former prime minister of Ghana. Following a long acting hiatus, she returned to the stage two years ago for the Broadway production of “Eclipsed” alongside Lupita Nyong’o.

