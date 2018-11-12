A-Rod seeks $6.5 million for sexy research house in the Hollywood Hills

Alex Rodriguez, the decorated baseball star turned television analyst, has listed his architectural residence in Hollywood Hills West for sale at $6.5 million.
Known as the Honnold & Rex Research House, the Midcentury Modern residence was built in 1954 under the Architectural Products magazine research program, which encouraged experimentation with materials and designs. About a decade ago, it was redesigned and reconfigured by earlier owner and architectural conservator Xorin Balbes.
Tucked away on a secluded drive, the home features horizontal louvers that wrap the exterior of the home and provide a privacy screen while diffusing light during the day and night. At the heart of the house is a two-story living room with a block-wall fireplace that runs from floor to ceilings. Clean lines, a mix of organic materials and walls of windows reinforce its modernist roots.
The two-story floor plan includes a chef’s kitchen, a dining room and a family room on the main floor. The master suite — one of four bedrooms and four bathrooms — floats above the living room area, allowing for city light and tree-top views. Another bedroom, which doubles as an office, overlooks the backyard.
Walls of glass open to a rear courtyard with a swimming pool and spa. Hedges and tall palms give the property a sense of seclusion.
Rodriguez, who retired from baseball two years ago, bought the property in 2014 from Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep for $4.8 million.
The 43-year-old was among the most dynamic players in baseball during his career, amassing 696 home runs and 3,115 hits across 22 seasons. Rodriguez’s scores of accolades include 14 All-Star Game appearances, 10 Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Glove awards. He was named the American League MVP three times.
Since his retirement, he has worked as a broadcaster for ESPN and Fox.
Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency holds the exclusive listing.