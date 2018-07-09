Racecar driver Alex Tagliani changes course in Las Vegas

NASCAR driver Alex Tagliani has sold his place in Las Vegas for $1.2 million.
Although Mediterranean from the outside — with arched windows and a tile roof — the two-story home’s updated interiors are so clean-lined, they have an office-building feeling. The dining room has one wooden wall and a tile wall opposite it. Wavy metal stair railings add an industrial vibe.
A breakfast nook, three bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms are within the 3,455 square feet of living space. A family room with a fireplace sits off the center-island kitchen.
Built in 2004, the house looks out on a golf course. There are views of the Las Vegas Strip, the mountains and Red Rock Country Club from the quarter-acre lot, which contains a covered patio and a swimming pool with a spa.
The property previously sold in 2005 for $1 million.
Tagliani, 44, hails from Quebec, Canada. He won the 2009 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year award.
David Wray of Las Vegas Luxury Realty was the listing agent. Dale Synder of Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas represented the buyer.