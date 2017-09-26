Former L.A. King Alexander Frolov nets a buyer in Manhattan Beach

Former L.A. Kings forward Alexander Frolov has sold his home in Manhattan Beach for $2.75 million.
The Mediterranean-style spread, built in 1999 for former Lakers forward Slava Medvedenko, returned to market in June for $2.895 million. Frolov bought the property in 2006 for $2.299 million, public records show.
The custom two-story has an open floor plan that includes a step-down entry, a vaulted-ceiling living room, a wet bar and a dining room. A center-island kitchen opens to the family room. There are three fireplaces in all.
French doors in the master suite lead to a wraparound balcony that overlooks the front and rear of the home. There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in nearly 4,500 square feet of living space.
A swimming pool and spa, barbecue island, dining patio and decking fill the backyard.
Michael Grady and Anne Burkin of the Agency represented both the seller and buyer in the deal.
Frolov, 35, was a first-round draft pick by the Kings in 2000 and played with the team from 2002 to 2010. Following a season with the New York Rangers, he returned to his native Russia in 2011, signing a three-year deal with Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League.
He last played professionally two years ago.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Mary Hart and Burt Sugarman list high-rise digs in downtown L.A. for $7.9 million
Topanga home built by the Driscoll berry family gets a third price chop
Former MLB slugger Aubrey Huff takes another swing at selling his San Diego home
KFI Radio’s Tim Conway Jr. records a quick hit in the Burbank housing market