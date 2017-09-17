‘Feud’ star Alfred Molina readies for a move in Hollywood Hills West

After grabbing a spot in La Cañada Flintridge earlier this summer, actor Alfred Molina put his place in Hollywood’s Sunset Square up for sale.

The “Feud star” is seeking $2.95 million for the five-bedroom home. That’s a significant markup from the $565,000 he paid for the property in 1995.

The front door, fronted by a small patio, opens to a spacious living room with a black marble fireplace. Hardwood floors lead to an Italian-style kitchen accented with brick.

A massive library sits beyond a set of French doors, with shelving from floor to ceiling and a large stained-glass window. Elsewhere in the 4,420 square feet of living space are a den, a sunroom and a formal dining room.

The five-bedroom traditional home has a library with a stained-glass window and multiple verandas. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Upstairs, the master suite features a walk-in closet, a ceramic-tiled bathroom and a balcony facing the street. In addition, a separate guest house has an office, finished garage and a suite with a terrace of its own.

Detailed landscaping brings gardens to the multiple verandas and patios, which are outfitted with stone and tile.

Jackie Fiske of Compass holds the listing.

Molina’s new spot that he shares with his wife, screenwriter-director Jennifer Lee, is a 3,400-square-foot ranch with vaulted ceilings and a two-story guest house.

Molina, 64, has film credits including “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), “Boogie Nights” (1997) and “Spider-Man 2” (2004). His more recent roles include “Angie Tribeca” and “Feud.”

