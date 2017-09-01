Ali Landry completes a model home sale in historic Los Feliz

Model-actress Ali Landry and her husband, filmmaker Alejandro Monteverde, have sold their home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $1.95 million.

The Spanish-style house, dating to 1927 and full of eclectic details, features hardwood and rustic tile floors, stained-glass windows and offbeat features. Bright tilework creates visual interest around the arched entry alcove as well as a fountain/spa in the backyard.

The kitchen has been updated with a custom backsplash and an eat-in island. Formal living and dining rooms, five bedrooms and five bathrooms also lie within 3,200 square feet of space. An attached guest suite has a full kitchen and a separate entrance.

Sliding French doors in the family room open to a covered dining patio that overlooks the backyard. A Tolkien-esque playhouse, planters and landscaping complete the grounds.

On and off the market over the last four years, the property relisted in May for $1.995 million, records show.

Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Eli Karon of Teles Properties represented the buyer.

Landry, 44, is a former Miss USA. She gained widespread recognition as the “Doritos girl” for an ad shown during the 1998 Super Bowl. Her acting credits include a regular role on the comedy “Eve” (2003-06).

Monteverde, 40, has film credits that include “Bella” (2006) and “Little Boy” (2015).

