BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

E.P. Janes cottage stands the test of time in Altadena

Neal J. Leitereg
Contact Reporter

This charming cottage in Altadena is one of roughly 160 small-model residences designed and developed in the 1920s by New York businessman E.P. Janes. Drawing from English and Tudor styles, the residence is distinguished by its clipped-gable roof and Palladian windows that look into the living room. Hardwood floors and coved ceilings are among the period details found inside.

The details

Location: 216 Terrace St., Altadena, 91001

Asking price: $620,000

Built: 1925

House size: 1,183 square feet, three bedrooms, one bathroom

Lot size: 8,591 square feet

Features: Hardwood floors; coved ceilings; arched doors; remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry; breakfast nook; living room with fireplace and Palladian windows, mature fruit trees; patio; detached garage with bonus room

About the area: In the 91001 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price in May was $780,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 4.7% increase in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Dhari Thein, (626) 243-4238, Podley Properties

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Sale of Kid Rock's Malibu home ends on a low note

Matthew Perry puts his sexy Bird Streets pad on the market for $13.5 million

Actor Zachary Levi lists his Studio City home with major curb appeal

PartyNextDoor drops $2.5 million on Mediterranean mansion in Ventura County

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
68°