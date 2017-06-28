E.P. Janes cottage stands the test of time in Altadena

This charming cottage in Altadena is one of roughly 160 small-model residences designed and developed in the 1920s by New York businessman E.P. Janes. Drawing from English and Tudor styles, the residence is distinguished by its clipped-gable roof and Palladian windows that look into the living room. Hardwood floors and coved ceilings are among the period details found inside.

The details

Location: 216 Terrace St., Altadena, 91001

Asking price: $620,000

Built: 1925

The Altadena cottage, built in the 1920s, is among roughly 160 small-model homes developed by E.P. Janes. (Erik Grammer) (Erik Grammer)

House size: 1,183 square feet, three bedrooms, one bathroom

Lot size: 8,591 square feet

Features: Hardwood floors; coved ceilings; arched doors; remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry; breakfast nook; living room with fireplace and Palladian windows, mature fruit trees; patio; detached garage with bonus room

About the area: In the 91001 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price in May was $780,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 4.7% increase in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Dhari Thein, (626) 243-4238, Podley Properties

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

