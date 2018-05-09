Advertisement

Alyson Hannigan sells 1930s Mission Revival in Santa Monica for $4.9 million

Neal J. Leitereg
By
May 09, 2018 | 7:50 AM
Actors Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof have sold their Mission Revival-style home in Santa Monica for $4.9 million. (Pierre Galant Photography)

"How I Met Your Mother" star Alyson Hannigan and her husband, actor Alexis Denisof, have sold a home in Santa Monica for $4.9 million.

The striking Mission Revival-style house sits on just over 4,100 square feet of land and is approached through a gated courtyard. Arched doors and windows, baroque gables and a clay tile roof are among the 1930 home's character details. A distinctive bell tower rises above the front door.

Some 4,200 square feet of updated living space includes a chef's kitchen with built-in booth seating, formal living and dining rooms, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. In the second-story master suite, which has a fireplace, French doors open to a private balcony.

Outside, palm-populated grounds feature space for entertaining, a swimming pool and a spa.

Hannigan bought the house in 2002 from screenwriter-director Mark Steven Johnson for $1.936 million, property records show. In recent years, the property was offered for lease at $17,500 a month.

Ren Smith of Pacific Union International was the listing agent. Dana Cataldi, also of Pacific Union, represented the buyer.

Hannigan, 44, is known for her roles on the supernatural television show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and the "American Pie" film franchise. She was a regular on the sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" during its nine-season run.

Denisof, 52, appeared on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" with Hannigan as well as the spinoff "Angel." His other credits include the series "Grimm" and "Finding Carter."

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

