Actress Amy Yasbeck sells Beverly Hills home she shared with the late John Ritter

Actress Amy Yasbeck has sold her longtime home in Beverly Hills for $6.55 million, or $55,000 more than the asking price. Her late husband, actor-comedian John Ritter, bought the property nearly three decades ago for $2.25 million, public records show.

Built in 1982, the French-inspired Traditional house sits behind walls and hedges on a half-acre lot.

The 6,409 square feet of living space include a grand foyer with a sweeping staircase that opens to the living and dining rooms. A butler’s pantry leads from the dining room to the eat-in kitchen, which has a center island.

The French traditional-style house sits behind gates on slightly more than half an acre in Beverly Hills. (The Agency) (The Agency)

A curved built-in bookshelf lines one of the walls in the family room. The office features walnut paneling, coffered ceilings and one of three fireplaces. There’s a master suite with a sitting room and dual bathrooms for a total of five bedrooms and 5.75 bathrooms.

Brickwork surrounds the backyard swimming pool. Lawns and mature landscaping complete the grounds.

Yasbeck, 54, is known for her roles on the sitcom “Wings” (1994-97) and the films “The Mask” (1994) and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” (1993). More recently she has appeared on the shows “Workaholics” and “Pretty Little Liars.”

Ritter, who died in 2003 at 54, is remembered for his starring role in the 1970s-80s sitcom “Three’s Company.”

Eric Lavey of the Agency was the listing agent.

