Hair care heir Angus Mitchell expands his ground in Pacific Palisades

Angus Mitchell, co-owner of hair care product company John Paul Mitchell Systems, has added a little volume to his holdings in Pacific Palisades, buying the onetime home of late screenwriter Nelson Gidding for $4.25 million.
The 1950 ranch-style residence is next door to the former Larry David estate, which Mitchell purchased last year through a corporate entity for $18.5 million, records show. He is razing the structures in order to build on the properties, which comprise three contiguous parcels totaling over an acre, according to sources who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly on the deal.
The house he just bought was previously remodeled and has vaulted and beamed ceilings, maple hardwood floors and wall-to-wall windows that bring in leafy views. The 2,179 square feet of living space includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen.
There are brick fireplaces in the living and dining rooms.
Outside, the tree-shaded setting holds multiple patios, an artistic fountain features and gardens featuring tropical flowers. Views take in the ocean.
The property came to market in December and sold for $1 million over the asking price, records show.
Mary Lu Tuthill of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Justin Mandile of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. Calls left for Mandile were not returned.
Mitchell is the son of late hairstylist Paul Mitchell, who co-founded John Paul Mitchell Systems in 1980. In addition to its lines of hair care and styling products, the company operates a nationwide network of cosmetology and barber schools.
