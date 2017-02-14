Former home of 'Dick Van Dyke Show's' Ann Guilbert sells in Pacific Palisades

The longtime home of late actress Ann Morgan Guilbert, known to millions of TV viewers as next-door neighbor Millie Helper on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” has sold for $2.64 million.

Sitting on a double lot overlooking Temescal Canyon, the English country-style home retains such 1940s details as hexagonal tile floors, original brick fireplaces and diamond-pattern leaded glass windows.

The 2,321 square feet of living space includes a formal living room, an updated kitchen, a dining nook, four bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms. In the game room/den, walls of built-in bookshelves surround the living space.

The storybook home in the Pacific Palisades features multiple terraces and decks designed by landscape architects Sid Galper and Cleo Baldon. (Pierre Galant) (Pierre Galant)

Multiple decks and balconies extend the living space outdoors. The tree-topped setting was designed by noted landscape architect/designer Cleo Baldon and her partner, horticulturist Sid Galper.

The quarter-acre property had been listed at $2.65 million prior to the sale.

Sara Clephane and Mike Deasy of Deasy Penner & Partners were the listing agents. Allan Glass of ASG Real Estate represented the buyer.

Guilbert, who died last year at 87, was a regular cast member of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” for its full run from 1961 to 1966. She had acting credits that included a recurring role on the sitcom “The Nanny.” More recently, the character actress appeared on the shows “Getting On” and “Life in Pieces.”

