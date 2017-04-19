Poker pros Antonio Esfandiari and Amal Bou-Nahra snap up a modern pad in Venice

Professional poker players Antonio “The Magician” Esfandiari and Amal Bou-Nahra have bought a newly renovated home in Venice for $3.425 million.
Tucked behind walls and hedges, the modern two-story has wide wood steps that lead up to the steel-and-glass front doors. Reclaimed barn wood siding and steel-framed windows give the exterior a rustic charm.
The open-space floor plan was designed for indoor-outdoor living and features a 15-foot, pocketing glass wall in the kitchen/family room. Second-story bedrooms open to balconies at the front and rear of the home.
Other amenities include a glass-enclosed fireplace in the common area, an office and an exercise room. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Tiered decking, lawns and landscaping make up the grounds. There’s also a detached two-car garage.
The property had been listed for $3.695 million, records show.
Aram Afshar of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Esfandiari, 38, has won the World Series of Poker’s coveted bracelet prize on three separate occasions and two World Poker Tour titles. His tournament winnings exceed $27.3 million, according to Global Poker Index.
Bou-Nahra is the daughter of noted poker player Bob Bou-Nahra.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Fashion designer Jeremy Scott lists Outpost Estates spread for $1.875 million
Traditional house takes its cues from East Coast design
Singer-songwriter Milow snaps up a breezy Venice pad for $3.2 million
Ex-Angel Gary Matthews Jr. is ready to play ball for Corona del Mar home