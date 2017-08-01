Chargers star Antonio Gates moves his home field to Encino with $7-million purchase

Earlier this year, the Chargers franchise found a new home in L.A., and now its longest-tenured star has done the same.

Decorated tight end Antonio Gates and his wife, “WAGs” personality Sasha Gates, have purchased a newly built home in Encino for the asking price of $6.995 million.

Set at the end of a gated drive, the contemporary-style home emphasizes clean lines, retractable walls of glass and open spaces in its 8,500 square feet of living space.

Eye-catching details include a floating staircase, a screening room and a glass-enclosed wine cellar/tasting room. A floor-to-ceiling wall fireplace divides the family room and center-island kitchen. The master suite, which features two walk-in closets and a spa-like bath, opens to a private terrace. There are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in all.

The newly built contemporary home in Encino sits on roughly two thirds of an acre with an infinity-edge swimming pool and a basketball half-court. (Rani Sikolsky) (Rani Sikolsky)

A covered patio space with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace feature creates additional living space outdoors. An infinity-edge swimming pool, a basketball half-court and a four-car garage make up the grounds.

Patricia Phillips of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Brittney Hinds of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyers.

Antonio Gates, 37, has been in sell mode of late, divesting himself of his Poway home in May and putting another home in Hollywood Hills up for sale.

The eight-time Pro Bowler appeared in 14 games for the Chargers this year, catching 53 passes for 548 yards and seven touchdowns. He is the Chargers’ all-time record-holder for receiving yards (11,192) and touchdown catches (111), and is tied with Tony Gonzalez for the most scores by a tight end in NFL history.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Lyricist Bernie Taupin is ready to record a sale in Santa Ynez Valley

This reimagined Mar Vista house comes with a slick prefab guesthouse

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are about to become L.A. homeowners, if $90-million deal goes through

Actress Missi Pyle is ready to part with her cozy Traditional in Sherman Oaks