L.A. Chargers tight end Antonio Gates lists his Poway home for $2.5 million

It appears Antonio Gates will not be commuting from San Diego next season. The L.A. Chargers tight end has listed his home in the Poway area for sale at $2.495 million.

Set on an acre of grounds, the fenced and gated estate is amped up with a lighted basketball court and a saltwater swimming pool with a multiple waterfall features.

The Poway estate sits on an acre of grounds with a swimming pool and a sports court. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The more than 6,800 square feet of living space includes a kitchen with an oversized island that opens to the great room. Formal living and dining rooms, a library/study, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms also lie within the single-story.

A separate guest wing holds a second kitchen, two offices and a billiards room.

French doors off the great room open to a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen. Lawns, tropical plantings, a fireplace and an outdoor shower complete the grounds.

Gates bought the house in 2006 for $2.55 million, records show.

Jessica Foote of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listings.

Gates, 36, appeared in 14 games for the Chargers this year, catching 53 passes for 548 yards and seven touchdowns. He is the Chargers’ all-time record-holder for receiving yards (11,192) and touchdown catches (111), and is tied with Tony Gonzalez for the most scores by a tight end in NFL history.

Earlier this year he put another home in the Hollywood Hills West area back up for sale at $2.5 million. That property is still listed as active.

