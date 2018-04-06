Filmmaker Ariel Vromen takes a shine to Rose McGowan's spot in Hollywood Hills

Director-screenwriter Ariel Vromen has signed on the line for a modern-vibe home of actress Rose McGowan in Hollywood Hills.
The Israeli filmmaker, known for directing the 2012 flick "The Iceman," paid $1.935 million for McGowan's spot, according to public records. That's $35,000 more than the asking price.
The 1960s two-story blends Midcentury architecture with contemporary flourishes. Modern chandeliers and quirky built-ins accent the floor plan, and a dual-sided fireplace connects the living and dining room.
Also included in the 3,000-square-foot interior are a kitchen with custom cabinetry, a family room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home opens up to an entertainer's patio with a fountain, fire pit and spa.
Tracy Maltas and Gina Dickerson of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. Rob Moravsky, also with Douglas Elliman, represented Vromen.
Records show McGowan bought the house in 2011 for $1.39 million.
Vromen, 45, got his start in the industry by directing the short film "Jewel of the Sahara" in 2001. His most recent picture, 2016's "Criminal," starred Kevin Costner, Gary Oldman, Tommy Lee Jones, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.
McGowan, 44, is known for her role on the supernatural television drama "Charmed." Her film credits include "Ready to Rumble" (2000), "The Black Dahlia" (2006) and the 2007 double-feature "Grindhouse."
She reportedly sold the home to cover her legal expenses in her fight against disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein.
