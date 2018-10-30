Advertisement

Pistons exec Arn Tellem looks to draft a tenant for Pacific Palisades home

Jack Flemming
By
Oct 30, 2018 | 12:55 PM
Pistons exec Arn Tellem looks to draft a tenant for Pacific Palisades home
Detroit Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem is looking to lease his Pacific Palisades retreat for $40,000 per month. (Realtor.com)

With basketball season in full swing, Detroit Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem is hoping to make a splash out west. His Pacific Palisades home is up for lease at $40,000 per month, real estate records show.

The grassy, tree-filled property holds a nearly 9,000-square-foot home, a putting green and a lagoon-style pool and spa.

Advertisement

Pitched ceilings, lined with hardwood and triangular exposed beams, draw the eye into living spaces such as the foyer, family room and living room.

In the kitchen, skylights hang over a trapezoidal island. Elsewhere, there are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a formal dining room and a window-filled gym.

Advertisement

French doors span the home’s backside, leading out to a stone patio that adjoins the pool. A statuesque fountain touches up the front yard.

Ryan Davis of Compass holds the listing.

Before becoming the Pistons’ vice chairman in 2015, Tellem enjoyed a successful career as a sports agent. His league-spanning list of clients included Kobe Bryant, Anthony Davis, Reggie Miller, Chase Utley and Yu Darvish.

Advertisement
Advertisement