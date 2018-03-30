NBA veteran Arron Afflalo offers up his golf course estate in Las Vegas

Longtime NBA player and former UCLA standout Arron Afflalo has put a $5.675 million price tag on his custom home in Las Vegas.
It'll be a slam dunk if he gets his price. Records show Afflalo, currently a member of the Orlando Magic, bought the home last year for $3.8 million.
Set on nearly half an acre with golf course frontage, the home opens to a dramatic two-story entry with a winding staircase. The high, wood-barreled ceilings continue farther in, with the two-story living room boasting a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a wall of windows.
The open floor plan connects a family room, dining area and kitchen. Other amenities in the home's roughly 11,400 square feet are a wine cellar, a theater and a billiards room with a wet bar. Five bedroom suites and an office complete the floor plan.
Terraces line the second story, looking down onto a patio with a pool, spa and grill.
Ivan Sher of BHHS Nevada Properties holds the listing.
Afflalo, 32, spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings before signing on for his second stint with the Magic last year. He was voted the Pac-12 player of the year after his junior season (2006-07) at UCLA, when he averaged 17.4 points per game.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: