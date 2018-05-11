Composers go for a repeat and relist their house in Hollywood Hills West

Ross' credits include the soundtracks for numerous TV shows as well as work on the films "The Book of Eli" (2010), "Broken City" (2013) and "Gone Girl" (2014). He and musician-producer Trent Reznor won an Academy Award for original score for the 2010 film "The Social Network." The pair also won a Grammy Award in 2013 for the soundtrack to "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo."