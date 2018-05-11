Composers go for a repeat and relist their house in Hollywood Hills West

Two years since they previously listed it, Oscar-winning composer and music producer Atticus Ross and his wife, film-score composer Claudia Sarne, have put their home in Hollywood Hills West on the market at $1.695 million. That's the same price they were asking last time for the rustic three-story house, which then featured two recording studios.
The hillside home was built in 1987 using materials salvaged from a convent in downtown Los Angeles. It has since been renovated and expanded. Cedar beams and wood-paneled walls and ceilings give a cabin-like vibe to the 3,350 square feet of living space.
A living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace opens to a dining area with wood-clad walls. The updated kitchen has a more contemporary look with a subway tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances.
A loft provides flex space that could be used to create an office, a library or a playroom. The master suite has a glass-enclosed steam shower and a fireplace for a total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Balconies extend off each level, and take in canyon, cityscape and mountain views.
Ross' credits include the soundtracks for numerous TV shows as well as work on the films "The Book of Eli" (2010), "Broken City" (2013) and "Gone Girl" (2014). He and musician-producer Trent Reznor won an Academy Award for original score for the 2010 film "The Social Network." The pair also won a Grammy Award in 2013 for the soundtrack to "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo."
Sarnes worked on "The Book of Eli" and "Broken City," as well as the crime thriller "Triple 9" (2016).
They bought the house a dozen years ago for $812,500, property records show.
Tori Horowitz of Compass is the listing agent.
