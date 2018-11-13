Film producer Barry Mendel looks to cut loose from Pasadena Craftsman

Filmmaker Barry Mendel, whose producer credits include “The Sixth Sense” and “The Big Sick,” has put his Craftsman home on the market in Pasadena for $1.275 million.
Built in 1910, the house wears its Craftsman style on its sleeve. A low-pitched roofline with overhanging eaves tops a covered front porch. The front door and windows are framed in wood paneling.
Bookcases sandwich a white-painted brick fireplace in the living room, and coffered ceilings hang over a wood-paneled dining room with a built-in buffet. In 1,796 square feet, there’s also an eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms — both of which have been updated.
Carpet covers the family room, complete with a projector. A half-brick, half-turf backyard adjoins a detached garage/laundry room out back. The front yard is anchored by a massive oak tree.
Peter Martocchio and David Goldberg of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
Mendel began his career in the industry producing Wes Anderson films such as “Rushmore,” “The Royal Tenenbaums” and “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.” His more recent credits include “Bridesmaids,” “Trainwreck” and “Juliet, Naked.”
Real estate records show he bought the home in 2005 for $1.018 million.