‘Sicario’ producer Basil Iwanyk puts Monterey Colonial in Brentwood up for sale

Thunder Road Pictures founder Basil Iwanyk has listed his home on a leafy half-acre lot in Brentwood for $5.35 million.

Designed in Monterey Colonial style and built in 1937, the white-sided two-story sits behind gates and is surrounded by lawns and mature trees. A kidney-shaped swimming pool, a treehouse, patios and a built-in barbecue fill out the park-like setting.

A step-down living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an office, a den and an updated kitchen with a marble-topped banquet table lie within more than 4,600 square feet of living space. The master suite features a dual vanity and a soaking tub for a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

On one end of the house, a wrap-around balcony takes in the grounds. Elsewhere, a bonus room has French doors that open to the backyard for indoor-outdoor entertaining.

Iwanyk, 47, has credits that include “Brooklyn’s Finest” (2009), “The Town” (2010) and “Sicario” (2015). More recently, he produced the action film “John Wick: Chapter 2” starring Keanu Reeves.

He bought the property a decade ago for $4.985 million, records show. Susan Disney Lord, granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, Walt Disney’s brother, is among the home’s former owners.

Santiago Arana of the Agency holds the listing.

