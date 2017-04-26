‘Sicario’ producer Basil Iwanyk puts Monterey Colonial in Brentwood up for sale

Thunder Road Pictures founder Basil Iwanyk has listed his home on a leafy half-acre lot in Brentwood for $5.35 million.

Designed in Monterey Colonial style and built in 1937, the white-sided two-story sits behind gates and is surrounded by lawns and mature trees. A kidney-shaped swimming pool, a treehouse, patios and a built-in barbecue fill out the park-like setting.

The 1937 Monterey Colonial in Brentwood has five bedrooms and six bathrooms in more than 4,600 square feet of living space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A step-down living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an office, a den and an updated kitchen with a marble-topped banquet table lie within more than 4,600 square feet of living space. The master suite features a dual vanity and a soaking tub for a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

On one end of the house, a wrap-around balcony takes in the grounds. Elsewhere, a bonus room has French doors that open to the backyard for indoor-outdoor entertaining.

Iwanyk, 47, has credits that include “Brooklyn’s Finest” (2009), “The Town” (2010) and “Sicario” (2015). More recently, he produced the action film “John Wick: Chapter 2” starring Keanu Reeves.

He bought the property a decade ago for $4.985 million, records show. Susan Disney Lord, granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, Walt Disney’s brother, is among the home’s former owners.

Santiago Arana of the Agency holds the listing.

Caption Hot Property | Bathing Beauties Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Hot Property | Bathing Beauties Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Hot Property | Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property | Dog-friendly spaces Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Hot Property | Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property | $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Lee Rocker’s rockin' Moroccan spread in Laguna Beach returns at $10.5 million

Super-agent Scott Boras buys Venice contemporary for $3.18 million

Redo maximizes the views from site above Beverly Hills

Nashville-bound musician Dave Stewart bids adieu to storied Toluca Lake home