David and Victoria Beckham quietly sell Beverly Hills home for $33 million

Retired soccer star David Beckham and his wife, singer-model-designer Victoria Beckham, have made an off-market move in Beverly Hills, selling their home of about a decade for a little over $33.1 million.
Tucked behind massive iron gates and at the end of a private drive, the Italian villa-style mansion was built on speculation in 2007.
The H-shaped home, painted a classic white and topped with clay roof tiles, has more than 13,000 square feet of living space that includes formal living and dining rooms, an elevator, a library and a media/music room. There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms plus a powder room.
Outside, covered and uncovered patios flank a large grassy field. A swimming pool and pool deck sit across the lawn. Found elsewhere on the acre-plus site are a motor court and a three-car garage.
The couple bought the property in 2007 roughly five months after David Beckham signed a five-year contract to play for the Los Angeles Galaxy.
The former English team captain led the Galaxy to back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012. Prior to joining the L.A. club, he captured six Premier League titles with Manchester United and a La Liga title with Real Madrid. In 2013, he won a French league title with Paris Saint-Germain.
More recently, Beckham, 43, has spearheaded an effort to bring a new Major League Soccer franchise to Miami.
Victoria Beckham, 44, gained fame as in the 1990s as a member of the all-female pop group the Spice Girls. Also a star in the fashion world, she launched her eponymous label in 2008. This year, she released a Shaquille O’Neal-inspired collection with Reebok.