Old Outpost Estates haunt of 'Dracula' actor Bela Lugosi comes up for sale

A home once owned by actor Bela Lugosi, known for his early stage and screen portrayals of Count Dracula, has hit the market in the Outpost Estates area of the Hollywood Hills for $3.795 million.
Obscured from the street by fences and hedges, the two-story house was built as a model home in 1935 by developer Charles E. Toberman. Lugosi was the home's first resident and is said to have let his pet panther roam the lush half-acre property.
During the mid-1980s and '90s, the home was owned by Ed Limato, the late Hollywood talent agent whose clients included Mel Gibson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nicolas Cage. It was during Limato's ownership that the exterior and landscaping were refreshed with a Mediterranean look and feel.
Reached through gargoyle-topped double doors, the 4,568-square-foot house has been updated while retaining its classic details.
Among features of note are modern chandeliers, dark hardwood floors and patterned wall treatments. A large island with a floating range anchors the refreshed kitchen, which has built-in booth seating and a brick fireplace.
Other living spaces include a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and a study/den that sits off the staircase landing. There are four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms plus a separate pool house and guesthouse, each with a full bath.
An outdoor kitchen, a dining pergola and a swimming pool and spa fill out the leafy grounds.
The property last sold a decade ago for about $2.825 million, records show.
John Iglar of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: