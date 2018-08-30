Actor Ben Koldyke pares down price for cozy Ocean Park Craftsman

Actor Ben Koldyke, known for television roles on “Masters of Sex” and “Mr. Robinson,” has trimmed the asking price for his clipped-gable Craftsman home in Santa Monica to about $3.4 million. That’s half a million less than what the home originally hit the market for in February, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
The blue-hued home, built in in 1923, sits half a mile from the water in the Ocean Park neighborhood. Past a covered front porch and a clipped gable roof, the white-walled interior includes a living room with a brick fireplace.
Hardwood floors and old-school chandeliers top the open floor plan, which includes a dining area, a modern kitchen and a family room with a wall of built-ins. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,276 square feet of living space.
A rooftop deck caps the property, taking in views of the coast. Down below, a curated yard ideal for entertaining offers plenty of green space and a patio with a fire pit.
Robin Walpert of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing. The exact asking price is $3.399 million.
Koldyke bought the home nine years ago for $1.45 million, public records show.
The 50-year-old actor has had recurring roles in the sitcoms "How I Met Your Mother," "Work It" and "Back in the Game." More recently he appeared in the HBO shows "Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Silicon Valley.”