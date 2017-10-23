New owner’s Glendale home really is his castle

Glendale’s “Castle House,” once home to actor-screenwriter John Gilbert, has sold for $1.35 million. The property came on the market in June at $1.449 million.

Built in 1929 for actress Bertha Richter, the house evokes a European fortress with its turret and parapets. The silent film actress never actually lived there, however. Leading man Gilbert, of “His Hour” and “The Merry Widow” fame, and his third wife, actress Ina Claire, were the first occupants.

The 1929 castle-like house in Glendale was first lived in by a silent film star. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Stone lions stand sentry at either side of the stairs leading to the white-colored home, which sits atop a knoll of close to half an acre in the Glenoaks Canyon area. Details include diamond-shaped leaded-glass windows, ornate fixtures, detailed molding and paneled ceilings.

The 4,611 square feet of living space includes a rotunda foyer with a circular staircase, a wet bar and dual master suites. There are a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The property previously sold two years ago for $1.125 million.

Roubina Zargarian and Albert Babayan of Johnhart Real Estate were the listing agents. Art Sarkissian of the Art in Real Estate represented the buyer.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

More Hot Property:

Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig finds a new home base in Encino

Judy Garland’s former Malibu beach house lists for sale at $3.7 million

Actor William Moses sells his Ojai house to craft beer scene's Tony Yanow