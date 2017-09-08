'Scandal' producer Betsy Beers picks up the house next door in Bel-Air

Betsy Beers is expanding her home lineup.
After buying a five-bedroom home in Bel-Air in 2015, the TV and film producer has purchased the house next door for $3.5 million.
Set in a private cul-de-sac, the Greek-vibe contemporary is entered through a gated driveway. Built around an open floor plan, the estate takes full advantage of its location with walls of glass providing views of the city, mountains and ocean.
Terrazzo floors connect the airy living space to the kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances and a large island. Other highlights include a dramatic fireplace with a black backsplash and a wraparound terrace.
A total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms lie within nearly 4,000 square feet of interior space.
Outside, the patio leads out to a barrel sauna and shower, both shrouded in a wall of shrubs.
Arvin Haddadzadeh of John Aaroe Group held the listing. Ed Solorzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented Beers.
The contemporary home last sold in 2006 for $2.62 million, according to public records.
Beers has producer credits on shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” She received a Producer of the Year Award in 2007 for her work on “Grey’s Anatomy,” and also has a Golden Globe award and two Emmy nominations under her belt.
Twitter: @jflem94
