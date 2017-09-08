'Scandal' producer Betsy Beers picks up the house next door in Bel-Air

Betsy Beers is expanding her home lineup.

After buying a five-bedroom home in Bel-Air in 2015, the TV and film producer has purchased the house next door for $3.5 million.

Set in a private cul-de-sac, the Greek-vibe contemporary is entered through a gated driveway. Built around an open floor plan, the estate takes full advantage of its location with walls of glass providing views of the city, mountains and ocean.

The pavilion-style home has five bedrooms and a wraparound terrace. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Terrazzo floors connect the airy living space to the kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances and a large island. Other highlights include a dramatic fireplace with a black backsplash and a wraparound terrace.

A total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms lie within nearly 4,000 square feet of interior space.

Outside, the patio leads out to a barrel sauna and shower, both shrouded in a wall of shrubs.

Arvin Haddadzadeh of John Aaroe Group held the listing. Ed Solorzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented Beers.

The contemporary home last sold in 2006 for $2.62 million, according to public records.

Beers has producer credits on shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” She received a Producer of the Year Award in 2007 for her work on “Grey’s Anatomy,” and also has a Golden Globe award and two Emmy nominations under her belt.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Moving pros help pro athletes tackle those unexpected moves

Scott Disick opens up his Hidden Hills bachelor pad for lease

Former Angels slugger Vladimir Guerrero lists O.C. estate for $2.2 million

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota makes a play for oceanside cottage in Hawaii