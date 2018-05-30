Singer-songwriter Betty Moon brings sun-filled estate to Encino market

Pop singer-songwriter Betty Moon is ready to part with her Encino estate of four years, listing the Mediterranean mansion for $6.75 million.
Should it fetch its asking price, Moon would nearly double her investment. She bought the home in 2014 for $3.54 million, records show.
A circular motor court with a fountain kicks off the half-acre grounds, and a grand foyer embellished with wrought iron kicks off the 8,000-square-foot home. Oversized windows brighten the two-story living spaces, which include a living room and a chandelier-topped dining room.
Elsewhere, wood trim accents a center-island kitchen, a billiards room, a library, a theater room and a family room with a wet bar.
A second refrigerator is built into the rear staircase. Four custom fireplaces give the home, built in 2005, a unique flair.
Of the five bedrooms, two are master suites. The second story opens to a loggia overlooking a palm-dotted pool and spa. A covered cabana and sports court complete the landscaped grounds.
Brian Pane of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Moon has recorded eight albums. The most recent, “Chrome,” was released last year by Evolver Music Inc., Moon’s record label and production company.