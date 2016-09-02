Home of the Day: Sleek and tech-chic in Beverly Grove

Set behind a knee-high gate and fence, this sleek contemporary in Beverly Grove was made for the design-conscious and tech-savvy.

Clean lines, walls of glass and a floating staircase lend a polished look to the 4,127-square-foot home. On the technology side, a Crestron home automation system provides fingertip control over everything from lighting to music to security.

Address: 6231 Drexel Ave., Los Angeles, 90048

Price: $3.4 million

Built: 2013

Lot size: 6,050 square feet

House size: 4,127 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathroom

The two-story contemporary, built in 2013, features a floating staircase, a gourmet kitchen and a swimming pool and spa. (Pierre Galant) (Pierre Galant)

Features: Open floor plan; retracting glass pocket doors; gourmet kitchen with Italian-style cabinetry, Caesarstone counters, stainless steel appliances; floating staircase with glass banister; master suite with fireplace, soaking tub, glass pocket doors, private balcony; hardwood flooring; fireplace; Crestron Home System; negative edge infinity pool; outdoor fireplace; fenced yard with privacy hedges

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90048 ZIP Code in July was $2.35 million based on 16 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 30.6% increase compared with the previous year.

Agents: Brien Varady, Deasy Penner & Partners, (213) 500-4585

