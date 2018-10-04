It's back: Historic Beverly House returns to market seeking $135 million

The Beverly House, a 1920s Mediterranean Revival-style mansion once owned by publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst and honeymooned in by John F. Kennedy, is back on the market for $135 million.
Two years ago, the property was listed for $195 million.
Exuding Old Hollywood elegance, the restored and expanded estate is no stranger to the silver screen. It appeared in the 1992 film “The Bodyguard” and served as the backdrop for the gruesome horse-head scene in “The Godfather.”
Wrought-iron gates guard the manicured grounds, which span over three acres. A motor court bordered by hedges and centered by a fountain fronts the H-shaped mansion.
Inside, the two-story floor plan holds 19 bedrooms, 29 bathrooms and a cache of period furnishings. A dramatic 82-foot loggia hallway kicks things off, leading to a billiards room with a hand-carved stone fireplace and a formal living room set under arched, painted ceilings.
The main level also holds a pair of formal dining rooms — one with mirrored walls — as well as a two-story library with hand-carved woodwork and a second-story wraparound balcony.
A patio with a fountain spans the home’s backside, taking in views of the formally landscaped yard. Two ponds lined with lanterns stretch down the middle, leading to a swimming pool.
Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
Originally built for local banker Milton Getz, the estate has been shopped around for most of the last decade, listing for $165 million in 2007 and coming up for lease at $600,000 per month in 2013.
A deal for $135 million would make it the priciest home ever sold in Los Angeles County. Hotelier Peter Morton currently holds the record after selling his oceanfront property on Malibu’s Carbon Beach for $110 million earlier this year.