Musician-songwriter Bill Champlin looks to part with Sherman Oaks cottage and studio

Bill Champlin, the musician-songwriter and former member of Chicago, has put his home in Sherman Oaks on the market for $1.549 million.
The country English-style cottage, built in 1940 and since renovated, features a separate guest house that is currently being used as a recording studio. The custom-built studio, which has a futuristic vibe that belies the home’s more traditional look, has one bedroom, one bathroom and a full kitchen.
Within the main house are living and family rooms with fireplaces, a formal dining room and an updated kitchen. The master suite has French doors that open to directly to a kidney-shaped swimming pool.
Including the guest house, there are four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,640 square feet of living space.
The quarter-acre property is fronted by a horseshoe driveway with two gated entrances. Gardens and mature landscaping fill out the grounds.
Champlin bought the house a decade ago for about $1.26 million, records show.
Joey and Jeanne Valvo of Core Real Estate Group hold the listing.
Champlin, 71, won Grammys for best rhythm and blues song for the Earth, Wind & Fire hit “After the Love Has Gone” and for the George Benson song “Turn Your Love Around.” Champlin joined Chicago in 1981 and appeared on eight of the band’s albums. He left the group in 2006 to focus on his solo career.