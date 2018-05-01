Longtime Steelers coach Bill Cowher offers up home near his Carolina alma mater

Bill Cowher, the former Super Bowl-winning coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is seeking $2.39 million for his Traditional estate in Raleigh, N.C., home of his college alma mater, North Carolina State University.
Adjacent to a golf course fairway, the custom-built home opens to 6,500 square feet of tailored living space. Chandeliers top the foyer, living room, family room and dining room, and built-ins are prevalent throughout.
In the master suite, one of four bedrooms and six bathrooms, there's a freestanding tub and walk-in closet. A gym and office round out the floor plan.
The home wraps around a grassy courtyard out back, and lounges within covered patios provide golf course views. Two garages offer parking for four vehicles.
Linda Craft of Linda Craft and Team holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Cowher, 60, won Super Bowl XL and two Associated Press NFL coach of the year awards during his time in the league. Since retiring in 2007, he has served as a studio analyst on the CBS program "The NFL Today."
Records show he bought the North Carolina home in 2007 for $1.065 million.
