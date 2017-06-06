Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins unloads Beverly Hills home for $3.9 million

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has officially beat it out of Beverly Hills, selling his home of about eight years for $3.9 million.
The traditional-style house, built in 1947, sits on a three-quarter-acre lot that includes a two-room guest house. A swimming pool, an outdoor fireplace, lush landscaping, mature trees and a brook-fed pond make up the grounds.
The 3,267 square feet of living space contains living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the den, living room and master bedroom. Bay windows bring garden views inside.
The property had been listed for $4.15 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Corgan, by way of a trust, bought the property in 2009 for $3.85 million.
Joe Babajian of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.
Corgan, 50, is a co-founder, lead vocalist and guitarist for the Smashing Pumpkins. The alternative rock band has hits that include “Tonight, Tonight,” “Cherub Rock” and “Stand Inside Your Love.”
