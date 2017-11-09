TV producer Blake Masters seeks $2.2 million for his 1920s Spanish home

Writer and producer Blake Masters, whose credits include the movie “2 Guns” and the Showtime series “Brotherhood,” has offered up his home in Hollywood Hills, listing the 1920s Spanish-style dwelling for $2.195 million.

With canyon views on one side and city views on the other, the 3,015-square-foot property features balconies on three different levels to take in the scenery, the largest of which includes multiple sitting areas and a built-in grill.

The four-bedroom home in Hollywood Hills has three balconies. (Brian Thomas Jones) (Brian Thomas Jones)

Through the front door sits a two-story living room under beamed ceilings. Period details include a tiled wood-burning fireplace, original hardwood floors and, in the kitchen, a vintage Wedgewood stove.

Arched doorways lead from room to room in the open floor plan. A remodel on the lower level, originally an outdoor loggia, has left the space with stained glass windows and dark oak floors.

The downstairs master suite has its own sitting room with a fireplace, while the bathroom features a walk-in shower.

Records show Masters bought the home a decade ago for $1.505 million.

Geoff Clark of Deasy Penner & Partners holds the listing.

Masters has writer and producer credits on TV shows such as “Law & Order: Los Angeles,” “Crossbones” and “Falling Water.”

