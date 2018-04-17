'Crash' co-writer Bobby Moresco puts renovated Toluca Lake home up for sale

Oscar-winning screenwriter Bobby Moresco has listed his home bordering Burbank and Toluca Lake for sale at $1.748 million.
The single-story Traditional house sits on a quarter of an acre of grounds with two separate yards, brick patios, a swimming pool and a guest house with a kitchenette.
The home, built in 1942, has been renovated and features wide-plank French oak floors, pendant fixtures, beadboard siding and wainscoting. A broad island and three ovens highlight the updated and polished kitchen.
There are fireplaces in the dining and living rooms plus a fire pit outside. Of the five bedrooms and four bathrooms, two are master suites. An outdoor spa and waterfall feature sit off one of the master bedrooms.
Moresco, 67, has written for, directed and produced numerous television shows, including "Millennium," "The Black Donnellys" and "100 Code." He co-produced the film "Million Dollar Baby" (2004) and shared an Academy Award for original screenplay with Paul Haggis for the 2004 film "Crash."
He bought the house a little over a decade ago for $1.095 million, records show.
Scott and Lisa Sorrentino of Rodeo Realty are the co-listing agents.
