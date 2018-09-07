PGA golfer Brendan Steele links up with buyer for Laguna Beach home

Professional golfer Brendan Steele has sold his cottage in Laguna Beach for $2.6 million, or about $200,000 more that what he paid for it three years ago, records show.
Located half a mile from the ocean, the two-story home opens out to a pair of front-facing terraces overlooking the water.
An indoor-outdoor great room serves as the floor plan’s focal point, and other main floor living spaces include a family room, dining area and a crisp white kitchen with custom cabinetry.
Ocean views are also found in the master suite, which connects to a spacious bathroom with marble countertops and a freestanding tub. In total, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,334 square feet.
In the backyard, steps ascend to another viewing terrace cloaked in landscaping.
Shauna Covington of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing. Madelaine Whiteman, also with Berkshire Hathaway, represented the buyer.
Since starting his professional career in 2005, Steele has racked up 10 wins, including three on the PGA Tour. His most recent came last year, when the 35-year-old won the Safeway Open over fellow American Tony Finau by two strokes.