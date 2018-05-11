Advertisement

Brian Grazer’s former spot in Malibu Colony quietly sells for $25.4 million

Neal J. Leitereg
By
May 10, 2018 | 5:10 PM
The former Malibu home of film and television producer Brian Grazer has traded in an off-market deal for $25.395 million. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

The former Malibu Colony home of big-time film and television producer Brian Grazer has sold for $25.395 million, among the most expensive sales historically in the star-studded beach community, records show.

The oceanfront property was never on the market, but attracted a number of suitors since Glazer parted with it four years ago, according to real estate agent Markus Canter, who handled the off-market transaction with wife Christie St. James. To borrow from "The Godfather," $25.935 million was the offer that couldn't be refused.

"Someone finally stepped up with the right number," Canter said.

Built in 1995, the renovated Mediterranean-style home has three stories, five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. An art studio, a media room and a gym complete the 6,000 square feet of living space.

Hollywood producer Brian Grazer sold the oceanfront home in Malibu Colony four years ago for $17.375 million. It recently sold again for $25.395 million in an off-market deal.
Outdoor living space is abundant thanks to multiple terraces and ocean-facing balconies. There's also an indoor swimming pool.

In addition to beach frontage, the property has 60 feet of street frontage that can accommodate eight cars.

Grazer bought the house in 2003 for $13.5 million and sold it in 2014 for $17.375 million, records show. In recent years, the property has been a hot ticket during Malibu's summer rental season, going for up to $275,000 a month.

"It's always been leased out since the owners bought it," Canter said.

St. James and Canter are the co-founders of Beverly Hills-based St. James + Canter, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway.

